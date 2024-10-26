Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 218.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 566,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $186.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.58.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.