Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.71 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after buying an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after buying an additional 1,071,719 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.23 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

