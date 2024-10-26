Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

