Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

