Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,109 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 86.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 264,880 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 549,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,629,000 after buying an additional 538,112 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in General Motors by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

