Dakota Wealth Management Sells 301 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

