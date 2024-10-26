Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $511.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,571. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

