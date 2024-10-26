Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $300.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.34. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.