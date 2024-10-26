Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $311.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $311.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.00 and a 200 day moving average of $260.34. The stock has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.