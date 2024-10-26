DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Sells £37,772 in Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73), for a total value of £37,772 ($49,041.81).

DFS Furniture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 135 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £316.09 million, a PE ratio of -6,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38. DFS Furniture plc has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.80 ($1.82).

Read More

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

