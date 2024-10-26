Dharmash Mistry Sells 2,500 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Dharmash Mistry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,742 ($22.62), for a total transaction of £43,550 ($56,543.75).

Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,740 ($22.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,799.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,758.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,852.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.03).

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,426.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

