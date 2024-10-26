Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 9.6 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $181.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

