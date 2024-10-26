Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

