DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.38 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $398.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.73. The company has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

