Doyle Simons Sells 40,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

