DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.