DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.