DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 523.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $5,592,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Lennar by 544.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $512,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Lennar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

