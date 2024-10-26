DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 36.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 14,163.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 202,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.79.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

TRGP opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $169.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

