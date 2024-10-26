DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.46, with a volume of 17614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 16.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

