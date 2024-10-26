Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.31) to GBX 1,470 ($19.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.80) to GBX 1,170 ($15.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.76) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.85).

Read Our Latest Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959 ($12.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279 ($16.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,595.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Luisa Wright acquired 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.79) per share, with a total value of £27,928.28 ($36,261.08). 34.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.