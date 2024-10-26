E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Buys 3,700 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOB. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,929. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 5.3 %

LOB opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

