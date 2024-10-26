E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays raised their target price on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.93.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSA opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.57. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

