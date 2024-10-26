Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $20.52 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.17. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

