Eastern Bank Invests $103,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,532 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

