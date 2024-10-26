Eastern Bank Purchases New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,844,000 after acquiring an additional 702,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.