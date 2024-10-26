Eastern Bank Purchases Shares of 600 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $250,097,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,540,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.32. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.