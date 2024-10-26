Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY24 guidance at $3.97-$4.22 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $93.46 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.