Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hydro One Q3 Earnings

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on H. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

TSE:H opened at C$45.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$35.02 and a 52-week high of C$48.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

