Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:DPM Q3 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million for the quarter.

DPM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

DPM opened at C$13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.04. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$14.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

