Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FSM Q3 Earnings

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $259.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.60. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 925,084 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $550,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after buying an additional 3,467,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 388,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

