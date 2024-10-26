Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 163.8% from the September 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $12.85 on Friday. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

