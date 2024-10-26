FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1,289.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,025 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

