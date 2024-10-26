FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,312,000 after buying an additional 121,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

