FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

