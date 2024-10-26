Financial Comparison: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) & Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Swiss Life”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $283.60 million 14.55 $14.14 million $0.62 175.15 Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A $1.19 34.92

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Swiss Life. Swiss Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 4 5 0 2.40 Swiss Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Goosehead Insurance and Swiss Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $89.40, indicating a potential downside of 17.67%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Swiss Life.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Swiss Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 6.71% 244.15% 5.41% Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Goosehead Insurance pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Swiss Life pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Goosehead Insurance pays out 741.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Swiss Life pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Swiss Life on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage. It also provides property and casualty, liability and motor, accident, health, and payment protection insurance products. In addition, the company manages assets and provides advisory services for institutional clients. Further, it engages in the private equity, information technology, real estate, finance, banking, reinsurance, brokering, staff restaurant/canteen, and investment funds businesses. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution partners. It operates in Switzerland, France, Germany, and internationally under the Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Chase de Vere, and Fincentrum brands. Swiss Life Holding AG was founded in 1857 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

