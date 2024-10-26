Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FI. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

