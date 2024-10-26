Foundry Financial Group Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 189.5% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 46,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.70, for a total transaction of $520,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,612,808.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.70, for a total transaction of $520,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,612,808.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total transaction of $214,849.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,057.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,817 shares of company stock valued at $132,547,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $573.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $551.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $602.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

