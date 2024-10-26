Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 720

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.05) to GBX 720 ($9.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.
Fresnillo Stock Down 1.7 %
FRES stock opened at GBX 758.50 ($9.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 601.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 587.66. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 435.20 ($5.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 782 ($10.15).
