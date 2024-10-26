Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The firm has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

