Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 1.0 %

GNRC opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $176.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

