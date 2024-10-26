General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GM opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after buying an additional 223,260 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after buying an additional 492,693 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.