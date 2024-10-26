Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 550 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 550.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 266,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $47.67 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.