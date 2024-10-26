Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2,250.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,826,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,667,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

