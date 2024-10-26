Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,973,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $179.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.23. The company has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $194.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.