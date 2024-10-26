Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.55.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $181.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.89%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

