Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,165,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 584,866 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 167,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,232,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $892.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $920.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

