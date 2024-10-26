Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 209,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 135.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $14,459,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $186.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.19. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

