Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $62.74 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

