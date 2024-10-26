Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,510.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 398,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 387,385 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period.

BSEP stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $162.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

